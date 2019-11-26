Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 2:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
china former prime minister international politics kevin rudd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Best vet on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon REVEALED: Best vet on the Coffs Coast

        News CARING for cats, dogs and bunnies to cattle, horses and even alpacas, the best vet clinic on the Coffs Coast as voted by our readers has been revealed.

        Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        premium_icon Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        News The matter was to be determined at a public meeting on December 4.

        Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        premium_icon Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        News Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a number of 'pinchpoints'.

        Trial begins of man accused of bashing murder of cellmate

        premium_icon Trial begins of man accused of bashing murder of cellmate

        Crime Murder trial of a man accused of assaulting his cellmate begins