Ruby keen to sparkle during her trip west

COFFS Harbour's Ruby Pade is preparing to fly to Perth for two prestigious tennis tournaments, with the promising athlete excited at the opportunity which has presented itself out west.

The youngest of the Pade brigade is competing in both the Australian PSSA Championship, known as the Bruce Cup, and the Australian Grasscourt Championships.

Ruby, 12, is one of only seven girls representing NSW at the Bruce Cup, and the only female from the country.

Her father and coach, Allan Pade, said it shows you don't have to be in Sydney to compete at a high level.

The Narranga Public School student is aiming for a top 10 finish at the tournament and said the key to success will be her serves and volleys.

The Bruce Cup is being staged at the Alexander Park Tennis Club from October 13-19.

In the lead-up Ruby will lock horns with top talents from around the nation in the Australian Grasscourt Championships.

"It will be good for me to get use to the conditions," Ruby said of her looming three-week trip.

Ruby's older siblings Lily and Charlie are both accomplished juniors, with Charlie competing in the under-14s of the Australian Grasscourt Championships.

This year alone Lily has travelled to the Pacific for the Fiji Open as well as Darwin.

Charlie meanwhile has competed in both Hong Kong and Darwin to date in 2019.

It's now time for the pairs' little sister to steal some of the spotlight.