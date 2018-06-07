Rubbish from cargo ship headed to our coast

The vessel YM Efficiency was making its way from Taiwan to Sydney when it was hit by heavy swells about 30km off the coast of Port Stephens in New South Wales last Thursday.

RUBBISH from the 83 containers lost off a cargo ship off the New South Wales coast could still be washing up on Queensland and Tasmanian beaches in six months' time.

Nappies, jars, car parts, packaged food, clocks and sanitary items have begun washing up in the Hunter region.

CSIRO physical oceanographer David Griffin said he expects debris and containers to wash up in Port Macquarie or as far north as Coffs Harbour over coming days.

Debris will then begin drifting back south after a northerly change, Dr Griffin said.

He said he would not be surprised if debris washed up in Queensland or Tasmania in six months' time.

All of the containers will move differently depending on what they're carrying and how damaged they are. Some containers will have sunk to the ocean floor.

The Taiwanese shipping company is set to pay for the costly clean-up.

At least 30 skip bins worth of debris have already been cleaned off beaches since the containers toppled off the shipi.

Divers, a garbage-collecting boat, sand comb, mini dozer and about 100 people have since been contracted to help pick rubbish off the sand, rocks and sea bed in and around Port Stephens.

NSW Roads and Maritime Services executive director Angus Mitchell said the ship owners will foot the bill of the clean-up.

"All of the costs will be passed onto the (ship's) insurance company and that is already starting to happen now," Mr Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is very hard to speculate on how much this will cost but it could run into tens of thousands of dollars a day."

The Liberian-flagged ship sailed into Sydney's Port Botany where it docked outside the DP World terminal about 9.30am on Wednesday.

Botany Bay harbour master Philip Holliday said the ship's captain and about a dozen crew on board were "shaken" by the incident but uninjured.

"They want the whole thing sorted out so they can get back to their normal duties," Mr Holliday told AAP on Wednesday.

Mr Holliday estimated it could take about two weeks before the ship could set sail again, after noticing some damage to a gangway on its port side.

"There are (also) quite a number of boxes that are squashed and a couple are hanging over each side," Mr Holliday told AAP.

"It is quite a tricky operation for the terminal and the ship owners to lift the boxes off safely. I have been describing it as a complicated game of Jenga."

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is inspecting the ship for compliance with requirements for cargo stowage, which is expected to be finalised in coming days.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has also launched an investigation to determine whether further action will be taken.

Coastal oceanographer Charitha Pattiaratchi, from the University of Western Australia, said it was difficult to say how far the debris could travel.

"How long is a piece of string?" Professor Pattiaratchi said.

In 1992, a container of 29,000 rubber ducks and other plastic bath toys was lost in the Pacific.

The toys have washed up all across the globe.

Tens of thousands of Nike shoes were also lost overboard in 1990.

Boat skippers have been warned the containers could create navigation hazards.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton on Monday announced the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) would recover the costs of the clean-up from the ship owner.

AMSA and the NSW Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) are leading the clean-up and contractors have been engaged.

Port Stephens EcoNetwork's Nigel Dique and about eight volunteers have already filled at least 20 large bags of debris from Zenith and Box beaches.

"There were broken clocks, bits of structural plastic material, lots of jars and food items packaged in plastic," Mr Dique said.

"I don't know what else was in these containers, if there was anything toxic, but certainly turtles and whales and large marine creatures think they are food and swallow the stuff."

The NSW Greens warned plastic poses a particular threat to marine life, including sea birds, whales, dolphins and turtles.

Greens marine spokesperson Justine Field called on the state government to fast-track the clean-up to prevent further damage.

"The NSW coastline is a very busy maritime route. We should have excellent emergency response protocols but it looks like they have either failed or are grossly inadequate," he said.

The ship's insurer has employed local company Varley to put skip bins out for residents to dispose collected rubbish and use a helicopter to find the debris floating at sea, local MP Kate Washington said.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) will organise a meeting with affected councils, AMSA, RMS and clean-up contractors to ensure the effects are minimised and all waste is removed.

AMSA said it was too early to consider if charges would be laid.

"Once the ship comes into port, AMSA will assess it for compliance with the requirements of the Safety of Life at Sea convention with regard to cargo stowage and securing," a spokesperson said.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is also investigating the incident.

Debris sightings should be reported to RMS at 13 12 36.