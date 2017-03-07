Rubbish figures no longer in dumps but on coastlines

ON A MISSION: Sea Shepherd beach clean up organiser Darren Squibb is no longer surprised by the shocking amount of rubbish that gets picked up.

WORRINGLY, more than 1000 pieces of rubbish were picked up and sorted by an army of volunteers at Bonville Headland which neighbours Bongil Bongil National Park.

On Sunday 40 volunteers trekked along the headland, scanning for trash over three hours as part of the Coffs Sea Shepherd Marine's clean up effort for Clean-Up Australia Day.

Sea Shepherd beach clean up organiser Darren Squibb recalled a long list of items picked up, which if it wasn't for humans, would not be around at all.

This list included 726 cigarette butts, 203 pieces of Styrofoam, 74 plastic straws, and an old bicycle frame.

"These figures don't really surprise me any more,” he said.

"Wherever there is human presence, there is debris.”

While Darren was disheartened by the levels of human trash around the Bonville Headland he was pleased by the level of support shown by Coffs Coast residents.

"We really love the support from the Coffs region,” he said.

Darren said Sea Shepherd recycled as much waste as it could, with the rest of the rubbish disposed of properly by Coffs Coast Waste Services.

Bags of rubbish were collected across the Coffs Coast for Clean-Up Australia Day on Sunday. Trevor Veale

According to a global estimate published in Science, about eight million metric tonnes of plastic enter oceans each year which equates to 16 shopping bags full of plastic for every metre of coastline (excluding Antarctica).

The topic of proper environmental measures resonated strongly with Cr Paul Amos, who moved the notice that council should receive a report for the remediation of Coffs Creek as a matter of priority on February 23.

"I think this motion really has the potential to define our tenure as a council,” Cr Amos said.

The report would deliver 'spade ready' plans for the remediation of the creek and offer long term solutions relating to low water depth, poor water quality and flow. The proposed plan is to be in place for funding assessment by January 2018.

In a heartfelt plea in the council chamber, Cr Amos told he had grown up on the banks of the creek and it would mean a lot for him to futureproof the iconic Coffs waterway.

"I would really like to take this forward and as a councillor, be brave, and pass on this waterway in good condition to our next generation,” he said.

The motion was unanimously passed.

Rubbish picked up at Bonville Headland

726 cigarette butts

203 pieces of Styrofoam

171 glass bottles

125 metal bottle caps

76 aluminium cans

74 plastic straws

5 dirty nappies

1 bicycle frame