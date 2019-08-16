RSPCA’s Pet of the Week

Caesar is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

IF you're up for a fun time of training and bonding with a puppy then don't miss out on meeting Caesar at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

Caesar is a four-month-old desexed mastiff mixed breed.

He is a bouncy puppy, meaning he would benefit from puppy training to help him learn socialisation skills and good behaviour. Balls and squeaky toys are his favourite.

He will need a family with no children younger than eight years old while he learns his manners so he doesn't scare kids away from hanging out with him.

To see what other pets are up for adoption, visit adoptapet.com.au.

