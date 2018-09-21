RSPCA shelter in good hands

FINDING HOMES: Coffs Harbour RSPCA's new manager Nicole Balzer with Stella who is up for adoption.

FINDING HOMES: Coffs Harbour RSPCA's new manager Nicole Balzer with Stella who is up for adoption. Rachel Vercoe

THERE'S a new face at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and with her passion for animals, Nicole Balzer is excited for this new adventure.

Nicole is the new manager at the Coffs Harbour shelter after working her way through the chain at RSPCA for the last 11 years.

"I love Coffs, I've always loved Coffs. I've been coming here ever since I was a very little girl, I have family friends that live here and we've been visiting them for years.”

Starting off volunteering at Tweed Heads, Nicole has worked with the RSPCA out at Dubbo and the Blue Mountains before taking up the manager role on the Coffs Coast.

"I was one of those kids that had about 10 cats, or at least I was feeding 10 cats, they weren't all mine.

"This was my ambition in the company, to come to here.”

Nicole took up the role around two weeks ago and plans to continue the great work done at the shelter and improve the re-homing of cats and dogs.

"I think this is an organisation that really works for people as well as for animals and I believe in what they do,” she said. "The staff here are really good with dogs and cats. In terms of animal outcomes, we're just going to improve a lot of those.

"Everyone here is keen to re-home as many as we can and that's certainly the aim.”

Last weekend alongside Reflections Holiday Parks Moonee Beach, RSPCA NSW held a doggy date night fundraiser, raising a total of $2196 for the Coffs Harbour shelter.