RSPCA NSW cuts its links with council

DOG DAYS: Coffs Harbour City Council could face a number of difficulties finding a new pound following news the RSPCA will not offer its services after 2020.

DOG DAYS: Coffs Harbour City Council could face a number of difficulties finding a new pound following news the RSPCA will not offer its services after 2020. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour City Council will need to establish a new pound following news RSPCA NSW Coffs Harbour will cease to provide impound services after its contract ends in 2020.

RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman recently met with the council to discuss the future of the contract, and notified the council that they will not be providing pet management services beyond September 2020.

According to Mr Coleman, around 50 per cent of RSPCA NSW's intake is comprised of animals managed for councils.

"These are difficult but necessary decisions,” Mr Coleman said.

"Without these hard decisions, we cannot support the increase in our work under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and our welfare work. These changes are aimed at realigning our focus to our core business, which is animal welfare.

"We simply don't have the means to build more shelters so we have to look at using every last kennel, cage and enclosure to support those animals that need it most.”

The council will decide at tomorrow's meeting whether to seek expressions of interest from the private market for a new impounding service to meet its statutory obligations under the the Companion Animals Act 1998.

Since 1994, RSPCA NSW has taken in impounded dogs and cats for the council, providing accommodation, feeding and veterinary care as well as micro-chipping and registration of the animals.

A previous review undertaken by the council in 2015 identified a number of difficulties associated with the potential impact if RSPCA NSW was to withdraw its service.

It found private boarding kennels would fail to provide the level of service necessary, such as micro-chipping, registration, rehousing animals, euthanasing unwanted animals, and limited access to veterinary treatment.

It also found the possibility of establishing a council-owned pound would be difficult due to the costs associated with securing a suitable site, constructing and operating a facility.

After 2020, the existing RSPCA NSW Coffs Harbour facility will continue to care for and support animals consistent with a focus on animal welfare, but will not act as a pound for lost pets for the council.

The RSPCA is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to prevent animal cruelty by promoting their care and protection.