RSPCA inspectors 'shattered' by cases of neglect

HEARTBREAKING: The two emaciated dogs (above and inset) surrendered to the RSPCA in Toowoomba over the weekend. Peter Wilson

SURRENDERED into the hands of the RSPCA in Toowoomba over the weekend, these two staffies have seen better days.

Emaciated and with their ribs showing, the roughly 11-year-old pair had been living together in the Garden City.

Now they have a shot at a better life.

Unfortunately, the case is the latest in a string of severely neglected animals that have "shattered" RSPCA inspectors.

Along with the two staffies seized from Brisbane, one dog and five pups were seized in Cairns, and one in Brisbane.

Failure to provide adequate food, water and shelter to an animal is an offence and carries a maximum term of one year imprisonment and a fine of over $30,000.

The RSPCA is urging anyone who sees an animal that needs help to report it to them not put it on social media.

RSPCA Inspectors only need one complaint to investigate concerns, and only first-hand information is helpful.

Social media posts encouraging "mass reporting" simply waste resources.

"In a recent case, someone who wasn't the original complainant, published photos and the address of a person we were already investigating," RSPCA Queensland chief inspector Daniel Young said.

"Because of this the person fled the property with the animal and we're now trying to track them down. When people form social media lynch mobs, encouraging people to take the law into their own hands, it can have a major impact on the penalties handed down when offenders go before the court.''

RSPCA Qld Inspectors investigate more than 18,000 cases of animal cruelty and neglect every year.