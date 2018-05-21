Meme that stole the wedding

Chelsy Davy looked a little reflective during the royal wedding over the weekend. Picture: NBC

PRINCE Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy sent social media into a tizzy after one of her facial expressions during the royal wedding set off a torrent of memes.

A TV screenshot of Davy has gone gangbusters on social media after it appeared to show the lawyer-turned-jewellery designer looking a bit down in the dumps.

While many joked that her contemplative face screamed "it should have been me", others admitted that they could relate to Harry's ex.

Chelsy Davy (C) arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sharing a picture of her face, one Twitter user wrote: "Prince Harry's ex girlfriend's face at the #RoyalWedding is a picture #itshouldhavebeenme."

Another wrote: "When your ex gets married and you're at the wedding."

If anyone wishes to object the matrimony between his highness Prince Harry and Miss Meghan speak now or forever hold your peace.



Chelsy Davy: pic.twitter.com/tUvZlVkSfc — Molly🌻 (@sIeepysangster) 19 May 2018

Don't wanna panic you all but I think Chelsy Davy might object. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/TTeqHMIoCH — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) 19 May 2018

Whoever picked out this photo for Chelsy Davy’s Wikipedia is going straight to hell 😭😭😭😂😂#royalwedding pic.twitter.com/8lKLzCbZYN — Victor Matara (@victormatara) 19 May 2018

And one follower shared a GIF of Harry high-fiving alongside the Queen, writing: "Harry's ex's got invited to the wedding but not the after-party? Man literally said, 'Come and watch my greatness, then go home.'"

One user wrote: "The face you make when it hits you that you are at your ex's wedding #royalwedding."

Another user joked: "Don't wanna panic you all but I think Chelsy Davy might object."

Pan to Chelsy Davy - she be like #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/jy84p9SIzk — Gemma (@G5Finch) 19 May 2018

Another Twitter user shared a picture of a stressed student during exams with the caption: "If anyone wishes to object the matrimony between his highness Prince Harry and Miss Meghan speak now or forever hold your peace."

Prince Harry and girlfriend Chelsy Davy IN 2008. Picture: Supplied

Davy, 32, was Harry's first major relationship. The couple were together on and off for several years, from their first meeting in 2004 to when she was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Both Davy and another of Harry's exes, Cressida Bonas, attended the big day.