Couple’s emotional first look

An emotional Prince Harry sees his bride Meghan Markle for the first time at their wedding.

WHEN the bride and groom first lay eyes on each other for the first time down the aisle is arguably the most emotional moment of any wedding day.

And it was no different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With billions of people watching, the royal and his American bride melted hearts everywhere as they locked eyes inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in front of hundreds of guests, including the Royal family and Hollywood A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey.

Harry sees his bride for the first time.

A beaming Meghan walks toward her groom.

Meghan had arrived with her mother from Cliveden House moments earlier, while a visibly nervous Harry was waiting at the altar with his best man, Prince William.

The two brothers had been exchanging whispers and quiet laughs in the moments leading up to the bride's arrival, but as she stepped into the Chapel, a reverential hush flooded the room, and the groom's eyes lit up.

It's no wonder: Meghan looked absolutely breathtaking in an incredibly simple white gown by acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Kelle, which featured a demure neckline and full veil, as she glided down the aisle with Prince Charles, who had stepped in for her sick father at the last minute.

Prince Charles walked her down the aisle.

It was the stunning peak of a whirlwind romance for the prince and the Hollywood star, which began shrouded in secrecy back in mid-2016, after their introduction through a mutual friend.

A private getaway to Africa followed, and then a series of secret visits between Harry's London home and Meghan's base in Toronto, where she had been filming US legal drama Suits.

Once news broke of their relationship - five months in - the pair tried to keep their occasional public outings low-key, but it was clear to everyone that they were completely smitten.

Less than eighteen months on, and they were engaged.

Now, as Harry and Meghan publicly pledge their lives to one another, it's the stunning beginning to a brand-new chapter in their fairytale love story.