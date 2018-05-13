Menu
Meghan Markle’s father has been accused of collaborating with a paparazzi photographer despite claiming he was being harassed.
News

Meghan’s dad’s picture scandal

by Staff reporter
13th May 2018 1:00 PM

WITH just a week to go before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle's father is accused of secretly collaborating with a British paparazzi photographer to stage a series of fake pictures.

The images - which appeared to show a lonely Thomas Markle browsing images of his daughter and her future husband Prince Harry in an internet cafe - have allegedly netted up to $180,000.

According to British media reports, the pictures were staged by Thomas Markle and photographer Jeff Rayner near the father of the bride's home in Mexico.

 

The images shocked the world when they were released last week to newspapers, magazines and websites.

But Britain's Mail on Sunday alleges CCTV footage shows Mr Markle - who is set to walk his daughter down the aisle in front of an audience of millions next Saturday - setting up the photographs.

In one frame, the Mail on Sunday reports, the photographer is seen aiming his camera at Mr Markle as he looks at an image on-screen of the royal couple.

The latest development will enrage Kensington Palace, which issued a statement last week pleading for Mr Markle's privacy to be respected after the American claimed he was being "harassed" by paparazzi.

More to come

