Live like a prince or princess ... in Australia

WE can't all hope to marry a royal and move into a palace, which is what Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle will be doing when they tie the knot this weekend.

But before you get too impressed, they won't have an entire palace at their disposal.

Like most young married couples they will start out small - albeit in one of the smallest homes on the massive royal estate known as Kensington Palace.

Nottingham Cottage has two bedrooms, a small living room, kitchen and bathroom, and is said to be the place where Prince Harry popped the question to Ms Markle.

The cottage is earning a reputation as a newlyweds' starter home - it was formerly home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before they had children and moved to a large apartment inside the palace.

But you don't have to be a prince or princess to have a royal address.

We have found a selection of properties around Australia with street names any royalist would be proud of.

Even better, while a couple come with princely price tags, most are budget friendly.

4/63 Groom St, Gordon Park, QLD

Floorplan fit for a king,

Every wedding needs a groom, and the owner of this classic two-bedroom apartment with office has held it as an investment for the past 10 years.

The well-located property has been a consistent earner, and with the current lease ending in October, it is a good opportunity for both owner occupiers and investors. The rental income is $360pw.

Features of the property include a modern Kitchen and bathroom, built-in wardrobes in both bedrooms, separate office/storage area off the single garage, airconditioned lounge and dining space, and two balconies.

The apartment is for sale by private treaty with a guide of 'early to mid-$300,000s'. For more details, contact agent Gerard McConkey, from Living Here Wilston, on 0419 866 946.

3 Wedding Crt, Broadmeadows, VIC

Pint-sized castle.

This address needs no introduction and would be a perfect starter home or investment.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 591sqm block and has a current weekly rental return of about $500. And it has the bonus of a rare development opportunity, with approved plans for three townhouses.

The property is well located on one of Broadmeadows' most appealing streets. It is close to the Olsen Place Shops, Broadmeadows train station and the town centre, as well as local schools and parks.

The property is for sale by private treaty and has a price guide of $580,000. For more details contact agent Richard Ali, of Hume Real Estate - Glenroy, on 0411 525 506.

Lot 69 Cassels Rd, Mount Royal, NSW

Rural estate.

It doesn't get more stately than this - your chance to own a private 159ha piece of Mt Royal.

You will need a 4WD to get to this property, but the seclusion and mountain views are well worth the effort.

The block is 'very steep, heavily timbered, rugged bush land' according to the owner, although a start has been made on developing the property, which would make a great weekender.

About 1.2ha of the property has been cleared and there are two 10mx6m, partially completed sheds with concrete floor already constructed. The roof has been completed and Colorbond panels are on site ready for the completion of the walls.

This is not a property for the buyer looking to move straight in and put their feet up. There is no power and water tanks are required. Phone line connection is available and there is a dam.

The property is about one-hour's drive from the township of Singleton via St Clair. It is for sale by the owner, by private treaty, and has a price guide of $220,000. For more, contact the owner on 0437 588 960 (no SMS).

19 Bride Ave, Hampton Park, VIC

Potential plus.

This home in Bride Ave, Hampton Park, is looking for its own happy ending, a fairy godmother or father who will sweep in and make the most of the approved plans and permits for four new stylish dwellings.

The project is ready for building to start and comprises three, three-bedroom townhouses and one, three-bedroom, single level unit.

The floor plans have an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living and are well located in the heart of Hampton Park, close to shops, the Monash Freeway, Hallam Train Station, primary schools and Hampton Park Secondary College.

The existing home on the 913sqm block comprises four bedrooms, living room, kitchen/meals area, bathroom and laundry. It is currently leased for $1300 per month.

The property has a price guide of $880,000-$965,000. For more details contact agent Marko Rankovic, of Biggin & Scott, on 0427 771 810.

5 Harry St, Tickera SA

Bargain block.

Who knows - maybe the prince himself might like to snap up a piece of dirt in his namesake street as a nest egg for retirement. Especially if he likes crabs.

After all, how could you go wrong at that price?

You can walk to the beach from this 1000sqm block, but it will take a few hours drive to get to the nearest city.

Tickera is a sleepy seaside town about 150km north of Adelaide. It is home to just a few hundred people, and is known as the 'Crab Capital of the Spencer Gulf' thanks to its wealth of crab stocks hiding in the shallows off the beach.

The town has also become popular with retirees and for holiday homes, although property is still very budget friendly.

This block is within walking distance of the beach and has power, water, bitumen road and kerbing.

Better still, it has a price guide of $82,500. For more details contact agent Brenton Brind, of LJ Hooker Copper Coast, on 0408955182.

83b Princess Rd, Claremont, WA

Fit for a princess.

With its manicured traditional gardens and impeccable outdoor sitting room, this space wouldn't be out of place in the grounds of a palace.

The stylish Claremont home has been designed to make the most of every space, while creating a functional and low maintenance with an edginess that is classic and modern all at once.

Ideal for downsizers, singles and couples, it combines the practicality of apartment living with the one thing that many down sizers are reluctant to give up when selling the family home - a garden.

The two-bedroom home sits on a green title block of 499sqm, and offers the option of a main bedroom with ensuite on either floor.

The centrally located property is close to the banks of Freshwater Bay, Claremont or College Parks, shops and cafes. Public transport and premium primary and secondary schools are easily accessible.

Other features include a double garage with a separate storeroom/workshop separating the home from the street, reading room and separate lounge room, galley kitchen with St George and Miele appliances, casual meals area and a north facing sitting room, Blackbutt flooring and new carpet, and four split system airconditioners.

The property is for sale with a price guide of 'mid to high $1,500,000s'. For more information contact Susan James, of Space Real Estate Cottesloe, on 0408 003 700.

1229 The Boulevarde, Princetown, VIC

Grand dairy estate.

So we have saved the best - and priciest - till last. How can you get more royal than Princetown?

And who couldn't fall in love with a beautiful dairy estate on hundreds of hectares of endless green pastures, locate in one of Western Victoria's most reliable rainfall districts?

This extensively developed, 236.74ha dairy enterprise comes complete with a modern, fully equipped 50-bail rotary and yard capacity for up to 600 milkers. All 85 main paddocks are accessed through all-weather laneways.

And that's just for the cows.

For the humans, there are two, four-bedroom homes with modern improvements, garages and lockable shedding, and reticulated water system, supplied by 2 fully independent and interchangeable electrically powered pumping systems sourced from two large dams.

Other features include a large well designed hard hose, diesel powered underground effluent irrigation system, extensive machinery, and calf and hay shedding. There are options to buy the quality dairy herd, and farm machinery and plant.

The property, which has been run by the same owner for some 20 years, is for sale by an expressions of interest campaign, closing on November 17. The price guide is $3,129,750, and more information is available from agent Gerard Delaney, of Landmark Harcourts - Melbourne, on 0428 257 335.