The best royal wedding memes

SHE used to be a Deal or No Deal briefcase model ... and he was once the most eligible bachelor in the British Royal Family.

The wedding between the sixth-in-line to the British throne and the former star of TV drama Suits has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

From some royals' reactions to preacher Michael Curry's address, to what Harry might have said to Meghan before the vows, here are some of the funniest tweets and memes from the wedding of the year.

Ok. Fire up the Bentley. Let’s rock. #Royalwedding — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) May 19, 2018

OMG one of the guests is wearing the same outfit from when Meghan met the queen in the Lifetime movie! 😱 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9SxDO6k2i9 — Michaela (@lifeofaladybear) May 19, 2018

Royal reactions to that preacher are my new fave genre of TV#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jQCzNIW7SA — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 19, 2018

HERE IS A GIF OF ZARA'S FACE AT THE PREACHER YOU'RE WELCOME BRITAIN #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ZxpKpqRECR — Rosie Beard (@rosiebeard) May 19, 2018

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

Same bro. Absolutely same. pic.twitter.com/fvyL6jddwu — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham at the #RoyalWedding looks good yeah! pic.twitter.com/0MHBXY4NWf — Alan C 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@_A1_C) May 19, 2018

When you're the queen, I guess you don't have to sing "God save the queen" #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/RO89DXHYGw — Rachel M. B. Atkins (@theRMBAtkins) May 19, 2018

Pan to Chelsy Davy - she be like #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/jy84p9SIzk — Gemma (@G5Finch) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriends face at the #RoyalWedding is a picture 😂#ItShouldHaveBeenMe pic.twitter.com/y1FveSBq6g — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 19, 2018

this is the type of transformation i’m trying to have #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/FqMMuWm8Ok — sugar bear (@marvelunsolved) May 19, 2018

When you just lit 2 billion people up with social justice preaching. pic.twitter.com/cWpgPUC7aA — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 19, 2018

Since the news of their romance broke, Harry and Meghanâ€™s relationship has basically been a dream come true for meme creators â€" from the hilarious to the political.

Case in point:

Sooo Meghan Markle's family is so crazy, they sound like the characters in a CW show. Here's the rundown: https://t.co/0L91Yfo9em (meme: lucyontheground) pic.twitter.com/EjuTs2NQET — Betches (@betchesluvthis) May 17, 2018

Instagram and Twitter has taken aim at Markle's sometimes cringe-worthy fashion sense (pre-Harry, of course), and the royal family's posh reputation.

Family Guy and Will & Grace writer Gary Janetti has gained a cult following for his, well, acid-tongued Instagram posts about Prince George.

“I’ll do it.” A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on May 14, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

These are some of the memes that were being shared on Instagram and Twitter ahead of the big day. They're sure to raise a few eyebrows (probably including Meghan's).

WHAT DO YOU MEME?

SHE DID THAT! #MeghanMarkle A post shared by Link Lipsitz (@i.am.link) on May 17, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged and the memes are already 😂 #RoyalEngagement https://t.co/0GM7HhXzNX pic.twitter.com/UF2EZ9u5cz — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) November 27, 2017