Royal visit cut short over 'security risk'

THE DUCHESS of Sussex has been abruptly rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a "security risk".

Meghan was visiting the Suva Municipal Market, but the crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of her got so big that the engagement had to end early.

Meghan was really rushed through #Suva market and spent less than ten minutes there. The palace said she did meet the women she was meant to, but there were lots of disappointed Fijian’s who said it was too fast and the security too tight pic.twitter.com/Bqmd9mkgbm — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 24, 2018

The Ducess spent just six minutes at the market and only managed to meet a handful of people before she was ushered along.

She was initially supposed to be there for about 20 minutes, but security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Reports are saying the decision came directly from Kensington Palace.

Meghan’s visit to the market in Suva has been cut short due to a ‘security risk’ - KP blaming massive crowds. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 23, 2018

Thousands of Fijians have been on the streets all day hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess, with more reportedly climbing onto roofs of buildings.