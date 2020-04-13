ROYAL VISIT: Biggest day in our history

ROYAL VISIT: The Queen and Princess Anne chat to Grafton's Clem Dawson, possibly about how they are going to fit all those bananas in their luggage.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

CONNOR, Lorraine and Athol. – A daughter. Sister for Neville and Garry. Grafton Hospital, 12/4/70.

EDITORIAL – BIGGEST DAY IN THE HISTORY OF COFFS HARBOUR

It was a never-to-be-forgotten occasion, not only for Coffs Harbour but for residents from all over the North Coast, from the Tweed to the Hastings and beyond. All made April 11, 1970, Royal Visit Day; if not by their presence in person, by ensuring the biggest television audience so far in the north by watching the live telecasts of arrival and departure.

Not only was it a day to live long in the memory of those who were part of it – and being one of the crowd gave all present a sense of participating in a historic event unlikely to come their way again – but it must also have provided Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and Their Royal Highnesses the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Anne, with one of the most interesting and spectacular days of their Australian tour.

ROYAL TOURS CAN BE HAZARDOUS

Royal tours are not without their hazards to the Royal Family. Despite all precautions and careful organisation, the unexpected can on occasions cause concern.

Coffs Harbour was no exception. The Britannia came into port in boisterous weather, with and extremely heavy swell rolling the vessel to the consternation of officials and onlookers.

KEEN INTEREST SHOWN IN FORESTRY WORK

Intense interest was shown by the Royal Family in every aspect of the Forestry Commission’s programme during their visit to the Orara East State Forest at Bruxner Park on Saturday.

The Queen, Duke and Princess Anne watched the felling of an 180-year-old, 155 feet tall blackbutt giant. They watched from the roadway as forest foreman Lionel Innes, assisted by fire-engine operator Alan Wells brought it crashing to the ground.

Their skill was evidenced by the fact that the surrounding trees were not unduly damaged. The giant fell almost exactly where officials, who included the Minister for Conservation, Mr. J. G. Beale; the Commissioner for Forests, Mr. W. D. Muir, and District Forester, Mr. J. W. Quinn, predicted to the Queen.

INACCURATE REPORTS

Claims by metropolitan Sunday newspapers that the Queen was in danger during her visit to Coffs Harbour when tree felling was demonstrated were strongly attacked last night by Mr. Ian Robinson, MHR for Cowper.

Mr. Robinson said it was a shocking thing that grossly inaccurate Press reports could be headlined in the national Press. The implications of unsatisfactory security for the Queen and members of the Royal Family was a most serious reflection on the whole Australian nation and should be corrected.

“I am making this protest because the incidents concern the people of my electorate, who were doing a fine job in entertaining the Royal visitors,” Mr. Robinson said.

“The cold, hard facts of the matter are that no danger existed and no risk or incidents were involved. A normal tree-felling operation has been turned into a distorted and trumped up fabrication.”