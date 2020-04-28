Royal commission closing soon, so have your say now

WITH almost 700 homes and outbuildings in Cowper destroyed or damaged in the recent bushfires MP Pat Conaghan is urging residents to share their views to the Royal Commission.

But time is running out, with submissions closing at midnight tonight (April 28).

Mr Conaghan says it’s important local people provide their opinion on how the different levels of government responded during the largest bushfire emergency the nation had ever experienced.

“Residents I spoke to during and after the bushfires had good ideas about how we could have streamlined actions and more effectively managed the bushfires,” he said.

“I think it is important we hear from the local Rural Fire Service captains, personnel and the communications staff that supported them during one of the most challenging natural disasters in the State’s history.”

The Royal Commission also provides an opportunity to share thoughts on how vegetation in State Forests and National Parks are managed and the changing climatic conditions.

The Royal Commission into National Disaster Arrangements was established on February 20 by the Federal Government.

Residents can make a submission online at naturaldisaster.royalcommission.gov.au. You can also make a verbal submission over the phone by calling 1800 909 826 before 5pm today.

More than 22,000 residents and businesses severely impacted by bushfire in Cowper have been assisted by the Federal Government since November last year.

A total of $24,598,400 has been granted to individuals in Disaster Recovery Payments, $7,939,843 to producers in grants worth up to $75,000 and $6,775,001 to councils in Cowper. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have also been provided in small business recovery grants across Cowper, however the amount is only available by state.