O’Donovan cops mammoth ban for karate kick to the face

Newcastle Jets striker Roy O'Donovan cathes Melbourne Victory's Lawrence Thomas with a high boot which sees him sent off during the 2018 A-League Grand Final.

NEWCASTLE'S Roy O'Donovan has been slapped with the second longest ban in A-League history for his karate-style kick on Lawrence Thomas during the A-League Grand Final.

The incident occurred in the dying minutes of the Grand Final clash between the Jets and the Victory, when O'Donovan lunged at a lofted ball into the box, and caught Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas with his high boot.

The FFA determined that O'Donovan should serve a 10-match ban for Hyundai A-League matches and/or FFA Cup matches.

The review panel indicated that the Newcastle forward had committed the offence of "serious foul play (e.g. when challenging for the ball)".

O'Donovan has seven days to launch an appeal against the ban if he intends to do so.

It won't be the first time that Roy O'Donovan will spend the majority of the season on the sideline.

In the 2015/16 A-League season, he was slapped with an eight-week ban for an ugly headbutt on Wellington's Manny Muscat.

His most recent challenge which saw the Newcastle forward red-carded and ultimately banned has caused some debate, with some suggesting that he was simply trying to win the ball in the dying moments of a Grand Final.

Although the ban was pretty hefty for the Irishman, it doesn't come close to the severity of Danny Vukovic's offense in 2008 where he struck a referee during a game.

Vukovic was banned for 12 months with 3 months suspended, which still stands as an A-League record.