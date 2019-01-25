Menu
Police hope DNA will identify Pimlico stabber

by MADURA MCCORMACK AND SAM BIDEY
25th Jan 2019 6:50 PM
THE man who allegedly stabbed a Pimlico woman multiple times in the chest in an unprovoked attack on her street has had his case heard in court.

Skye Woodlands, 35, was stabbed at least five times while putting her bins out in a random attack on October 31.

Roy Hilliard Nallajar, 40, of Vincent, was apprehended in a citizen's arrest after Ms Woodland's neighbours chased him to a nearby park.

Police charged him with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

His case was heard in Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday and was adjourned awaiting further scientific evidence.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut said results of a DNA examination are expected to be ready by the middle of March.

Defence solicitor Zoe Navarro asked for time to review the brief of evidence.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley adjourned the matter for late April.

