Rower blown away by tough windy conditions at sea

FIVE days after leaving Coffs Harbour on a row boat, Grant Rawlinson has been handed no favours on his 3000km human powered voyage to New Zealand.

Currently just north of Newcastle, he suffered blow after blow from changing wind directions and rough seas.

In the hunt for the East Australian Current to push him south, Grant was blown in the direction of heavy ship traffic by unfavourable wind directions.

He said yesterday that he noticed when he stopped rowing he would drift north east rather than the southerly direction.

"That's strange, what happened to this massive East Australian current which is meant to give me a free ride south?" Grant wrote in his travel blog Rowing from Home to Home.

He rowed into the night in search of the EAC but found no current to help him south and was instead pushed in a north-west direction.

Rough weather on the high seas aboard Simpson's Donkey: Watch how adventurer Grant Rawlinson, who is currently rowing from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand, prepares for rough seas.

Overnight he ended up just two nautical miles (3.7km) from busy shipping lanes until the wind changed and blew him back out to sea and safety.

Grant expects more bad wind today, so will rest up in anticipation for a big push to break south of Sydney where he hopes to turn east to his country of birth.