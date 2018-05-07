Dramatic scenes as nine accused face ‘rowdy’ court

A MAGISTRATE threatened to throw noisy supporters out of a courtroom at a chaotic hearing for nine people charged over a mother's death.

Christine Hill, one of the accused, shouted, "Where's my baby?" to the 30-strong crowd as she was refused bail at Toowoomba Magistrates Court, 9 News reported.

Debbie Combarngo was beaten with a golf club, hammer and metal poles before she was stabbed in the chest at a home in Toowoomba, in Queensland's Darling Downs, the court heard.

She was taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo, 37, died at a housing commission complex in early May. Picture: David Martinelli

Joshua Lingwoodock was one of nine people arrested over Ms Combarngo’s death. Picture: Facebook

The nine people were each charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of entering a dwelling with intent.

Christine Hall screamed, ‘Where’s my baby?’ during a chaotic hearing. Picture: Facebook

Around 30 supporters were in court to support the accused, including Rhonda Hall. Picture: Facebook

Forensics teams collect evidence from the top floor of the apartment block. Picture: David Martinelli

Rhianna Fing. Picture: Facebook

Jana Hall’s bid for bail was adjourned. Picture: Facebook

Nine people aged between 23 and 34 were arrested at a fast food restaurant, charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of entering a dwelling with intent, although some of the charges are expected to be upgraded to murder after autopsy results are released.

Lynn Anderson, Shiralee Fernando, Ashley Fing, Rhianna Fing, Ty Fing, Christine Hall, Rhonda Hall and Joshua Lingwoodock were remanded behind bars to reappear in court again in July.

Christine Hall was refused bail after the court heard she told police she had hit the victim with a hammer, and was seen in the unit holding a metal bar and a knife, the ABC reported.

The magistrate said he had refused bail for Ms Hall, who had to be removed from the courtroom during the disruption, because of an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

A decision on Jana Hall's bid for bail was adjourned until the morning, after her lawyer said she was not even present at the home at the time of Ms Combarngo's death. Ms Fing's bail decision was also adjourned to Wednesday.

Police are reportedly investigating whether the incident has anything to do with the unexpected death of relative Michael Hall several weeks ago.

All of the accused will return to court on July 5.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.