Roundabouts ear marked for local crash sites

TWO WELL known black spots on the Coffs Coast will undergo major change with close to $200,000 being spent on roundabouts for each location.

Motorists across Cowper have received a major road safety boost today with the Federal Government announcing it will invest $4 million toward five projects under the 2020–21 Black Spot Program.

The intersection at Combine Street and Azalea Ave will have a roundabout installed after receiving government funding of $200,000.

The second location will be at the Nightingale Street and Trafalgar Road intersection in Woolgoolga where a one lane roundabout will be installed after receiving $179,000.

“Nobody knows dangerous black spots better than locals, so I encourage you to nominate projects you would like to see done under future funding rounds.”

A total of 147 dangerous crash sites across New South Wales will become safer under the latest round of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s Black Spot Program.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the state would receive $50.6 million under the Black Spot Program’s 2020-21 funding round.

“No matter where you live, the Federal Government is investing in road infrastructure to get Australians home to their families sooner and safer,” Mr McCormack said.

“By specifically targeting road locations with a history of crashes for safety upgrades such as lighting, signage, traffic lights and roundabouts, the Black Spot Program reduces crashes causing injury and death at those sites by around 30 per cent.

“One accident, one injury, one death is one too many. Safer roads save lives and these 147 Black Spot projects across New South Wales will make an important contribution towards reducing the road toll.”

The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government has committed $1 billion to the Black Spot Program from 2013-14 to 2022-23 to improve road safety across the nation.

For more information on the Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots/.