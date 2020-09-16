Menu
Motoring

Roundabout road rule stumps drivers

16th Sep 2020 7:40 PM

A straightforward illustration has sparked a heated debate among West Australian drivers over how to correctly use a roundabout.

Transport WA shared the picture of a car at a roundabout asking if the U-turn manoeuvre was legal in the left hand land.

"You know the road rules - now is your chance to prove it," the Facebook post read.

"Is the red car legally allowed to make a full turn on the roundabout from their position in the left lane?"

The post attracted more than 110 comments and a number of angry reactions from social media users, who disagreed about which lane the car was supposed to be in to legally make a U-turn.

The illustration of a roundabout sparked a heated debate among WA drivers.

"No it's in the wrong line it is illegal if the red car wants full turn on the roundabout they should be in the right line," one woman commented on the post.

"No they cant from the left lane, only from the right lane, indicate right then left 90 degrees from exiting but I bet not even 5 per cent of people would know this," another said.

But some commenters felt differently.

"Yes, they indicate right all along and in the ultimate turn they indicate left," another commenter said.

"Yes, his indicator is on to turn right," another said.

As the first two commenters rightly pointed out, the car in the illustration was in the wrong lane. To make a U-turn at a roundabout the vehicle needs to be in the right hand lane.

Although some drivers felt the rules weren't relevant to the state.

"Must be a driver new to WA, a local would have chucked a uey 300 metres before the roundabout," one commenter joked.

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.

Originally published as Roundabout road rule stumps drivers

