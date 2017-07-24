Rough wave breaks woman's wrist after fall on breakwall

A WOMAN was treated for a broken wrist and head laceration after she was knocked over by a large wave.
According to a NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman, five people were hit by the rough wave at Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall yesterday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Jordan Esp about 1.25pm.
The 30-year-old woman was one of two people taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.
This followed a big sea warning from the Bureau of Meteorology at the weekend.
South-easterly swells were predicted to have peaked between 2-3m.