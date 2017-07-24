Rough wave breaks woman's wrist after fall on breakwall

WOMAN HOSPITALISED: A woman was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital after she was hit by a large wave in Coffs Harbour, breaking her wrist and cutting her head on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

A WOMAN was treated for a broken wrist and head laceration after she was knocked over by a large wave.

According to a NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman, five people were hit by the rough wave at Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Jordan Esp about 1.25pm.

The 30-year-old woman was one of two people taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Large swells battered the Coffs Coast at the weekend. Waves were photographed breaking over the Coffs Harbour southern breakwall on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Adrian Gilliland: Facebook

This followed a big sea warning from the Bureau of Meteorology at the weekend.

South-easterly swells were predicted to have peaked between 2-3m.