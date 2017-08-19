Rough seas for the Coffs Coast

Hazardous surf and gale force wind warnings have been issued for the region this weekend.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued both gale force wind and hazardous surf warnings for the Coffs Coast across the weekend.

The BOM warns that surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming while gale force winds in excess of 60kmh are also possible.

Surf Life Saving NSW said a southerly swell continued to build yesterday Friday and is likely to intensify today with peaks of more than three metres expected in some areas.

Stronger conditions are expected further offshore, and with coastal wind warnings also in place it is important for people to be aware of the rapidly changing environment.

Offshore conditions are likely to be significantly stronger while southern facing beaches and exposed rock platforms are expected to bear the brunt of the weather.

At this stage it is anticipated that the hazardous swell conditions will continue well into Sunday before gradually easing into next week.

Rock fishers in particular are encouraged to wear a lifejacket and be aware of the swell period, especially as they get on and off exposed rock platforms.