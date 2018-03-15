Rotarians swing a club for a cause

COFFS City Rotary Club has handed over a high-tech piece of medical equipment to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Coffs Harbour thanks to the 100 golfers who supported the club's annual Charity Golf Day.

Chair of the club's golf day committee, Mike Blewitt, said the annual fund-raiser at Bonville Golf Resort resulted in a number of worthy local projects being supported, including a Coffs Coast Rotary initiative to donate 10 new vital signs monitors to the Cancer Unit.

Coffs City Rotary joins Coffs Harbour Daybreak and the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South, as well as the Coffs Harbour Prostate Cancer Support Group, in each providing a state-of-the art vital signs monitor.

The machines are an integral part of a larger project to improve patient care through technology.

So far, the three Rotary clubs and support group have secured four of the 10 machines needed to complete the project. The monitors, which cost $8800 each, are able to download patient observation records in real time and relay the information to the nursing station.

Eddie Chau, who also is a member of the organising committee, said the Coffs City Rotary Bonville Charity Gold Day was an annual event conducted with the support of the Coffs business community, in particular Mercedes-Benz Coffs Coast.

Since the first event in 2010, the Charity Golf Day has contributed more than $50,000 to local charities.

Mr Blewitt said Coffs City Rotary was thrilled to be able to support the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

"It is wonderful that we are able to help enhance the Cancer Unit's ability to provide the best possible care to those who need it,” Mr Blewitt said.

"In addition, we were able to provide support this year to Waratah Respite Services to help establish a picnic area for their clients.”

Acting Nurse Unit Manager Amelia Bolt said the cancer unit team was delighted to receive a fourth monitor.

"This is a very exciting project,” Ms Bolt said. "It is a first for a regional centre, and, once complete, will make an enormous difference to the way we gather information about the way our patients respond to their treatment.

"This enables timely interventions as well as maintaining accurate records of patient vital signs.

"Rotary clubs on the Coffs Coast are very supportive of the Coffs Harbour Health Campus, helping patients right across the site, including the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.

"Thank you just doesn't seem sufficient to express our heartfelt gratitude.”