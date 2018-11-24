Rosy times ahead for Jarvis filly

TOO GOOD: Ben Looker rides Rosy Elsie back to scale after winning the third in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

TOO GOOD: Ben Looker rides Rosy Elsie back to scale after winning the third in Coffs Harbour on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

Racing: It may have taken her 12 starts, but Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis is delighted Rosy Elsie has finally broken through for her maiden win.

Racing in the Civil Projects and Scone Motor Inn Maiden Handicap over 1415m at Coffs on Saturday, the three-year-old bolted to the lead halfway down the straight and never looked like getting beaten, cruising home for a five-length win.

"She's been going to win a race since she was an early two-year-old but she's a bit of a slow maturer,” Jarvis said after the race.

"We wanted to get the monkey off her back, and being a Sky 2 raceday (we thought she was a big chance). She ran second at a full tab meeting here last start, but she just fell that little bit short.”

Jarvis said he plans to tip the filly out into the paddock for a freshen up now, before seeing how she goes over a longer journey.

"She likes the sting out of the ground as well and we think she'll get 2000m and hopefully she can strengthen up that little bit.

"She's by Love Conquers All and they get a bit of ground, so you've got to keep your fingers crossed and be positive going forward.”

Mon Cheri and Heaventomurgatroyd filled the placings.