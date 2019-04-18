Rosie's just too smart for her rivals

LOCAL HERO: Rosie Smart is chaired from the water after winning the under-14 girls event at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Park Beach on Wednesday.

LOCAL HERO: Rosie Smart is chaired from the water after winning the under-14 girls event at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Park Beach on Wednesday. Sam Flanagan

SURFING: The North Coast surfing community has continued to usher in a new era of young talent, with a swag of potential stars making it to the final day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart was the local hero on Wednesday, as she held off stiff competition to be crowed the under-14 girls champion.

Rosie made the most of the two-three foot conditions, using her local knowledge to beat out Coco Cairns, Keira Buckpitt and Cali Barrett with a two-wave total of 15.17.

"I was really happy with my win,” Rosie said.

"The swell had been small all week and when I saw it had picked up for the last day I was stoked... they were fun two-footers.

"I have surfed at Park Beach a lot with Lee Winkler recently and I know the break. I surf beach breaks a lot so I knew what I was doing.”

Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan wasn't as lucky in the under-16 girls decider, which went down to the final wave.

Shanahan required a 5.07 to take the win at Park Beach when she caught a wave with 20 seconds remaining.

The judges deliberated on the wave for some time, before awarding her a 4.23 after the final hooter had sounded.

Shanahan ended up finishing third behind Port Kembla's Charli Hurst, who found a handful of powerful sections and steep walls to claim an impressive victory. Giorgia Lorentson finished second.

Coffs Harbour brothers Will and Luca Martin also featured on the final day of competition. Will finished third in the under-12 boys while Luca came third in the eight-mixed.

In the final event of the five-day tournament Currumbin's Jackson Graham delivered a stand-out performance, scoring a near perfect 9.50 wave in the under-16 boys final after a barrage of giant snaps.

Graham claimed the biggest win of his career ahead of Port Stephens' Mike Clayton-Brown.