Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SON OF A GUN: Samuel Lowe showed style and grace reminiscent of his father - former World Championship Tour surfer Mick Lowe - as he attacked the tiny waves in his second under-12 boys' heat.
SON OF A GUN: Samuel Lowe showed style and grace reminiscent of his father - former World Championship Tour surfer Mick Lowe - as he attacked the tiny waves in his second under-12 boys' heat.
Sport

Rosie shows her smarts at home

Sam Flanagan
by
15th Apr 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Local surfer Rosie Smart is using her knowledge of the conditions to advantage in a flying start to the 2019 Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour.

Rosie demolished her opening round heat on Saturday in the under-14 girls, executing an exciting array of turns on the punchy rip-bowls to notch up a giant 18.6 two-wave heat total.

Cali Barrett, Lilliana Bowery and Zahlia Short all joined Rosie as winners in the under-14 girls opening-round heats.

Currumbin's Matt Boyle was the standout in the opening round of the under-14 boys division and sealed a spot in round three along with Lennix Smith and Mannix Greentree-Squiers.

Wooli's Carly Shanahan was one of the star performers on Sunday, cruising though her heat to advance in the under-16 girls.

Shanahan is in fine touch at the moment, having taken out the under-18 girls and open women's at the recent Barney Miller Classic.

Samuel Lowe, the son of former World Championship Tour surfer Mick Lowe, showed style and grace reminiscent of his father as he attacked the tiny waves in his second under-12 boys heat.

Lowe managed to find a handful of playful pockets in the heat to nail an impressive 7.33 for a mammoth single backhand snap.

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup began on Saturday and wraps up on Wednesday.

billabong oz grom cup coffs harbour coffs harbour surfing surfing surfing nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    premium_icon Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    News Students at Mullumbimby High School have been given free measles vaccinations to stave off a possible outbreak in the anti-vaccination heartland of NSW.

    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 22 in court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM
    Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    premium_icon Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    News Why some women are forced to sleep rough in our community.

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News Public transport passengers urged to be on alert for symptoms.