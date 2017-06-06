How can a business function without safe parking?

I would like comments from Coffs Harbour residences on the newly installed foot path within Rose Avenue and the current car parking arrangements.

Recently (being the last 2 years) CHCC rezoned Rose Avenue to B6 being a special mixed use zoning for Commercial and Residential to encourage businesses within the gateway to the city.

I have lodged 2 appliances for CHCC to provide car parking within the road reserve separating the Pacific Hwy and Rose Avenue to stop vehicles parking parallel to the kerb (blocking half the lane) and/or parking on the footpath creating a hazard.

Both applications have been declined because Council is considering putting in a cycle way on the opposing side of the street, I've checked the 2030 master plan and cannot find any such proposal. I also believe car parking would be a far better solution to the unsafe practices currently occurring.

How can a business function without adequate safe parking arrangements?