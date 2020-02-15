Menu
Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and controversial Senator Bridget McKenzie in the region last year for the $30 million expansion of the Norco Ice- Cream Facility, made possible by a Federal Government investment of $15 million.
News

Rorts saga revelation blows government credibility

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE latest damaging revelation into the so-called sports rorts affair has revealed a direct link between the politician administering the grants and the office of the Prime Minister.

If there was a shred of credibility clinging to this government, that surely has stripped it away.

The revelation, from the independent office of the Auditor-General, that 43 per cent of applicants were ineligible for the grants has blown a hole in the government’s defence.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has argued all applications were eligible for grants so no rules were broken. That is now clearly not the case.

The fig leaf of the overseeing minister, Bridget McKenzie’s resignation because she broke a Ministerial Code of Conduct, has also been shown up as a sham.

The Auditor General revealed dozens of emails, between McKenzie’s office and the Office of Prime Minister, including many versions of the colour-coded spreadsheet detailing how grants were to be distributed to help the government’s electoral prospects.

For a government needing to restore public confidence in the political system after a dozen years of turmoil, this should be a death knell.

