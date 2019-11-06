Roosters’ incredible $800k Mitchell snub

Latrell Mitchell's chances of staying at the Sydney Roosters appear slim after the club sensationally pulled an offer for a contract extension off the table.

The superstar centre met with Roosters officials on Tuesday and told them he wanted to explore his options for when his current deal ends after next season. The Roosters then responded by pulling their offer for 2021 and beyond, which was reported to be worth around $800,000 a season.

"The Sydney Roosters have today advised the management of Latrell Mitchell that the club's offer for 2021 and beyond has been withdrawn," the Roosters said in a statement.

"Latrell has expressed that he would like to explore his options for season 2021, however he remains under contract with the Roosters for season 2020."

Mitchell has already been linked to Canterbury, who are one of several cashed-up clubs on the hunt for stars from 2021.

Mitchell is regarded as the NRL’s most damaging centre.

His future has long been a point of contention, with a change in his management earlier this year prompting suggestions he could leave the club.

The Kangaroos centre has been with the Roosters since age 16 when he was picked up as a future star in Taree, before making his NRL debut three years later.

The 22-year-old has long been regarded as having the potential to be the game's best player, but his inconsistency has at times been a concern. He was the NRL's leading points scorer this year, and has scored 65 tries in 96 games at the Roosters.

Meanwhile the Roosters face a battle to retain the stars from their back-to-back premierships, with Jake Friend, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Mitchell all off contract at the end of next year.