Roos prevail in a close finish

Jack Ziebell (centre) has taken the captaincy reigns at North Melbourne for 2017.

MORE than 3000 people saw North Melbourne hold on to win by two points against the Sydney Swans.

After a slow start at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the Kangaroos worked their way back into the game led by the experience of new captain Jack Ziebell, Ben Cunnington and Shaun Higgins.

Nathan Hrovat kicked the opening two goals of the final term to give North Melbourne the lead but it was an arm wrestle for the final 15 minutes as players from both sides showed their desire to win despite the fact it was only February.

If the match had lasted another 10 seconds the result may have been different as the siren sounded while the Swans were launching one final attacking foray inside the 50 metre arc.

Talented youngsters Callum Mills and Isaac Heeney led the way for the Swans while Hrovat showed he's a valuable acqwuisition after crossing over from the Western Bulldogs this summer.

SYDNEY SWANS 0.8.15 (63)

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.9.11 (65)

Goals - NM: Wood 2, Hrovat 2, Higgins, McDonald, Turner, Mountford, Cunnington. Swans: Florent 2, Cameron, Kennedy, Robinson, Hannebery, Fox, Foote.

Best - NM: Ziebell, Higgins, Hrovat, Cunnington, Macmillan, Atley, Preuss. Swans: Sydney: Mills, Heeney, Jones, Hannebery, Hewett.