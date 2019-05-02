Roofer's crime-fighting attempt comes crashing down

Nicholas Barry Mecchia's attempt to stop an old school associate from allegedly committing crimes in their home town ended with him in court after he fell through the man's roof.

A ROOFER climbed up a drainpipe, onto a man's roof and crashed through the ceiling in a drunken attempt to confront him over alleged crimes committed in Coolum.

The resident heard a "strange noise" before he was confronted with his former school associate, Nicholas Barry Mecchia, who had fallen into his bedroom.

Mecchia apologised for his drunken behaviour and quickly left the Coolum Beach home through the front door.

The victim called police to report the trespass and damage on June 23, but it was not until 10 months later police spoke with Mecchia.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told the court officers had found Mecchia's fingerprints on the victim's window, and the Coolum man agreed to a police interview on April 6.

He told them he had been drinking with friends nearby when he decided to confront the victim on the belief he had stolen cars.

Sergeant Scott said Mecchia advised he did not recall much about the incident as he had too much to drink.

"He recalls getting on the roof, removing a couple of tiles and entering the roof space and falling through," Sgt Scott told the court.

"He stated he just wanted... the victim to stop committing crimes in Coolum where they grew up.

"He said he was not there to steal anything or harm anyone."

Magistrate Rod Madsen found it "unbelievable" when Mecchia told him he worked as a roofer.

He recorded a conviction and fined him $700 each for wilful damage and trespass, to which Mecchia had pleaded guilty this morning.

"Hopefully that is a sufficient deterrent, together with the embarrassment of coming to court for something that seems almost too hard to believe," Magistrate Madsen said.

Magistrate Madsen suggested Mecchia stop drinking alcohol as he had been been convicted twice in the past three years of wilful damage, and had received $500 and $550 fines on those occasions.