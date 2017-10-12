Roo saved after 'Skippy dip' goes wrong

ROO RESCUE: Marine Rescue Nambucca Heads teams up with WIRES to rescue a stricken kangaroo from the surf at South Beach on Tuesday.

AFTER an unexpected call, Marine Rescue Nambucca Heads raced to rescue one of Australia's iconic animals struggling in the surf.

Unit commander Graham Horne said a stricken kangaroo was first seen struggling in the surf about 6.30am on Tuesday.

Mr Horne said it was in the water for at least two hours "but could have been there all night”.

He said WIRES called Marine Rescue and a team of volunteers got on a jet ski to rescue the marsupial from the surf at South Beach, near the mouth of the Nambucca River.

The kangaroo was brought to land at about 8.30am that day.

"The kangaroo was completely exhausted,” Mr Horne said.

"It was getting hammered (by the waves).

"It's the first time we've rescued a kangaroo from the surf.”

Mr Horne said the kangaroo was stuck in quicksand but had no idea how it ended up there.

He said Marine Rescue Nambucca Heads had been called to rescue other animals in the past, but never one from Australia's coat of arms.

After being towelled down, the kangaroo was released into the care of a WIRES volunteer. Mr Horne said it was expected to make a full recovery.

"It was a good result.”