Jockey Aaron Bullock leads Cody Morgan-trained Ronan's Rock to victory in the Race 3 - 1:50PM BELLBOWRIE MOTORS COUNTRY MAGIC MERV MERCER SHOWCASE MILE - CLASS 2 HCP (1600 METRES) on Coffs Harbour Cup Day, August 6, 2020.
Ronan’s Rock rolls the field to seal Magic Merv Merser win

Geoff Newling, sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
6th Aug 2020 2:35 PM
RONAN’S Rock continued Cody Morgan’s good run after claiming the $50,000 Bellbowrie Motors Country Magic Merv Mercer Showcase Mile Class 2 Handicap (1600m) at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

The five-year-old Tamworth-trained gelding picked up his third win in 18 starts when he surged to a length and three-quarter win from Ross Stitt’s Natural Predator.

John Shelton’s Enterprise Keren was a length away third.

All honours went to the Tamworth gelding, a son of Fastnet Rock.

“He’s a beautiful big horse,” said Mary Morgan, mother of trainer Cody Morgan, after the good coastal win for the inlanders.

“Cody’s had a lot of fun with him.”

Mary brought Ronan’s Rock to Coffs on Thursday morning.

“We were a bit worried about that, it’s not an easy trip down,” Mary said of a long drive and some winding pieces of turning, mountain road.

When she arrives back in Tamworth she will hand over the keys and Cody will jump in to take Bajan Gold to Sydney for another tilt at a Highway Handicap at Rosehill Gardens.

Bajan Gold ran third there in a recent Highway and gets his chance over 1800m on Saturday.

Cody’s younger brother, Luke, is also training with success at the moment as well and he’ll have runners at tomorrow’s Tamworth meeting.

As for Ronan’s Rock though the strapping gelding may have one more run and then go to the paddock, Mary said.

Then she began to prepare for the long four hour drive home with some wonderful trophies and sashes for company and a talented gelding on the way up in the float for company.

