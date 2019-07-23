Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Aged care worker reveals brutal reality of job in viral post

    Aged care worker reveals brutal reality of job in viral post

    Health Tahlia Stagg does more in the first 90 minutes of her shift than most of us do all day — and it leaves her “a broken, shattered human”.

    TRAILBLAZER: First woman on the tools at Lindsay Transport

    premium_icon TRAILBLAZER: First woman on the tools at Lindsay Transport

    News "I just fell in love. The power is something I've always admired"

    Shopping centre forum fires up

    premium_icon Shopping centre forum fires up

    News Informal meeting discusses proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

    VEGAN VIGILANTES: Pollies welcome harsh penalties

    premium_icon VEGAN VIGILANTES: Pollies welcome harsh penalties

    News LOCAL pollies embrace news trespassers will be given hefty fines.