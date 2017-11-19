Rome on the radar for rugby trio

The Marlins' trio of Sam Parkes, Joe Vallance and Zane Misios have been selected to play in the NSW Country junior development squad that will tour Italy.

PIZZA, pasta, gelato, amore and vino.

Well, seeing as these junior rugby players are only 16 years old, perhaps not the vino.

But Sam Parkes, Joe Vallance and Zane Misios are preparing to head to Italy in April after all three SCU Marlins were selected to play in the NSW Country junior development squad.

Selectors have been well aware of the talents of the three boys, with all of them representing the Mid North Coast Axemen in their age group for the past five years, while Sam and Zane have also represented the Cockatoos for the past two years.

The exciting tour will see the team play four matches, with Florence, Venice and Rome named as venues for matches. The match in Rome will be played on a ground that is almost in the shadows of the Colosseum.

While the tour is an exciting adventure for the talented teens, it will cost each of them $6000 to make the trip.

There's been a steady stream of support to help them raise the necessary funds to ensure they go on an adventure of a lifetime.

First and foremost on that list is Sunburst Real Estate at Moonee Beach, which has made a generous donation .

The Coffs Harbour Gropers Old Boys group has thrown their support behind Jetty High students Joe and Zane as well as Sam from Bishop Druitt College.