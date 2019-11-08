Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
News

Toddler found in backyard pool dies in hospital

Tara Miko
8th Nov 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found face down in a backyard pool in Roma last week has died in hospital in Brisbane.

The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area about 6.30pm Wednesday last week when the man returned to the home and, just minutes later, realised the boy was not with him.

An off-duty paramedic was the first on scene when the boy was pulled from the pool and administered immediate first-aid.

The toddler was taken to Roma Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital that night.

He remained in Brisbane and passed away on Saturday.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine last week told The Chronicle it was a tragic incident.

editors picks roma drowning roma emergency toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        Crime The Crown case in the Sharon Edwards' murder trial produces insightful evidence on pings sent from the victim's mobile phone after she was last seen alive.

        Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        premium_icon Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        News ATSB releases preliminary reports into two fatal aircraft crashes

        Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        premium_icon Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        News Medical expert explains accused's injuries after the disappearance.

        PHOTOS: Sydney Sixers take on our kids

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sydney Sixers take on our kids

        News SYDNEY Sixers players were in town earlier this week to promote their clash next...