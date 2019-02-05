Menu
Coffs Harbour SES unit volunteers with the new emergency rescue vehicle delivered this week. TREVOR VEALE
Coffs Harbour SES unit volunteers with the new emergency rescue vehicle delivered this week. TREVOR VEALE
News

Rolling out and ready to rescue

5th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
THE Coffs Harbour City SES unit has this week received the keys to a new $270,000 emergency response vehicle.

The Isuzu MY 18 medium rescue truck has a carrying capacity for up to six team members and will equip the hardworking unit members to respond to floods, storms and other emergency situations.

"This new truck ensures the Coffs Harbour City Unit volunteers can respond to emergencies with speed and efficiency," NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst said during his visit to Coffs Harbour yesterday.

"It's a welcome asset and will be a great resource the next time our volunteers are called out to respond to natural disasters or assist with search and rescue operations.

He said the emergency vehicle is fully equipped with the latest rescue response gear including eDraulic second generation road crash rescue gear as well as a lift, stabilisation and height safety equipment.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the $270,000 local funding outlay was part of the State Government's $56 million fleet replacement program over the next four years.

The NSW SES Coffs Harbour City Unit comprises 79 volunteers who have carried out 230 emergency tasks over the past year.

