Rolling on: mother and son reflect on near tragic ordeal

amart gives new bike to family that was hit by wave on south sea wall. Amart mech Levi Gray, Mother Rachel Cox, assitant store manager Lisa White and Jono Cox (9yrs).. 26 July 2017

WHAT was meant to be a family day at the harbour turned into a near tragedy.

Rachel Cox had stopped at the end of the Coffs Harbour southern breakwall with her son Jono, who was cycling alongside her, at about 1.20pm last Sunday.

The mother and son were taking in the sights when a large "rogue wave” broke over the end of the wall.

"(The wave) literally landed on Jono and me,” Ms Cox said.

"I couldn't get up. It was like a footballer tackled me.”

The moment the huge wave hit the southern breakwall yesterday at 1.20pm last Sunday. Rachel and Jono Cox were just of frame on the left. Megan Little

The pair was washed down the rock wall and ended just metres above the waterline.

Rachel was left with a broken nose, wrist, arm and teeth as well as a gash on her head and other grazes. Jono also suffered cuts and grazes.

Fortunately an off-duty nurse was on the breakwall at the same time and bandaged Rachel up to stop the heavy bleeding from her head.

Despite his injuries, Jono was most disappointed about the state of his bike which he was given as a birthday present a few weeks ago.

The wreck of Jono's bicycle was taken to Amart Sports in the hope of getting it repaired.

Seeing how upset Jono was, Amart Sports assistant manager Lisa White said it would cost more to repair than replace so made the "easy decision” to give the nine-year-old a "brand spanker”.

"Everything (on the bike) was buckled, everything was bent,” Ms White said.

Ms White said the incident could have happened to anyone.

A big sea warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for last weekend.

Ms Cox said the gates to the breakwall were closed earlier in the day but opened at noon.