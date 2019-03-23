Menu
CRUNCH TIME: Vote counting has started for the NSW election, with local eyes on the seat of Coffs Harbour. Cathy Adams
ROLLING COVERAGE: The battle for the seat of Coffs Harbour

Sam Flanagan
23rd Mar 2019 6:55 PM

COUNTING has begun across the state after a marathon day of voting, with NSW residents now waiting in anticipation to see who will be leading them into the future.

In the battle for Coffs Harbour, Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh has taken an early lead, currently holding 37 per cent of the votes.

Independent Sally Townley and Labor man Tony Judge both have 22 per cent of the votes.

For live vote counting, visit: https://vtr.elections.nsw.gov.au/la/coffs-harbour/fp

