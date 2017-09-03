GRAND FINAL: Grafton Ghosts score spirited grand final win

With rugby league action taking centre stage at Frank McGuren Field for the Group 2 grand final, keep up to date with all the action right here.

FIRST GRADE: Here we go! It's time for the main event with South Grafton Rebels kicking off. Stay right here for live updates throughout the match!

FULL TIME: The Grafton Ghosts have done it! They've finished off their undefeated season in style, claiming a 32-12 win over the South Grafton Rebels.

Full coverage of the Group 2 grand final will be in Monday's Daily Examiner and online. Congratulations to all the players involved all grand finals today.

TRY: Todd Cameron has scored a terrific try at the death, chasing a deep kick to regather the ball and score. The kick was successful, the Grafton Ghosts lead 32-12.

TRY: The Rebels haven't gone away, with Nick McGrady scoring out wide to reduce the deficit. The conversion from Davis was successful, Ghosts lead 26-12.

TRY: The Ghosts have extended their lead with another try to their fullback Mitch Lollback who dived on a Clint Greenshields grubber kick. Todd Cameron added the extra two points to give the Ghosts a 26-6 lead.

TRY: Off the back of two penalties the Ghosts have marched down the field and come up with a try. Joel Moss found some space out wide to scored off the back of some heavy forward hit-ups. The conversion was waved away, with the Ghosts now leading 20-6.

SIN BIN: Frustrations have boiled over in the grand final with South Grafton five-eighth Hughie Stanley and Grafton fullback Mitch Lollback both sin binned for an off the ball melee. Both teams now have to play the next ten minutes with 12 men each. Ghosts lead 16-6.

HALF TIME: It's been a frantic and physical first half of the Group 2 first grade grand final, with both forward packs up for the battle to control the middle of the field. The Ghosts have gained the upper hand in the final 15 minutes of the first half, but with only ten points in it the Rebels are not out of this game yet.



TRY: The Ghosts are in again with centre Khan Williams bagging his second try again. The try was a result of some brilliant lead-up play from fullback Mitch Lollback who is having a blinder of a game. The conversion was waved away with the Ghosts up 16-6

TRY: The Grafton Ghosts have hit the lead with Mitch Gorman showing incredible speed and agility to leave Rebels defenders behind on his way to the try line. The conversion from Matt Muller was successful, Ghosts lead 12-6.

40/20: A massive kick from Kayan Davis corkscrewed off to the sideline and out of reach of Ghosts fullback Mitch Lollback to put the Rebels back on the attack.

TRY: The Grafton Ghosts have hit back through centre Khan Williams regathering a lose kick to give his team first points.. The conversion was successful, with the scores level at 6-6.

TRY: After the Ghosts gave away a penalty for holding back a Rebels player chasing through a loose kick, the South Grafton Rebels have scored first points of the grand final with winger Anthony Skinner crossing unmarked out wide. The conversion by Kayan Davis was successful from close to the touchline. Rebels lead 6-0.

RESERVE GRADE: The Coffs Harbour Comets held off a late comeback from the Sawtell Panthers to score a 30-24 win in extra time.

The Comets raced away to an early 18-0 lead, but the Panthers refused to go away and mounted a spirited comeback in the second half.

While the sides couldn't be separated at full time, Comets winger Nayden Simon proved to be the difference, scoring the match winning try in the first period of extra time.

UNDER 18s: Heartbreak was etched on the faces of the Grafton Ghosts Under-18s outfit after a try on the siren for Sawtell Panthers five-eighth Jarod Reeves snatched grand final glory from the home side.

In what was a testament to the future of rugby league on the north coast, the Group 2 Under-18s decider seesawed between the two classy outfits with both sides putting on an entertaining display under a blazing September sun.

The Ghosts were left to rue a few fifty-fifty calls that did not go their way and a moment of poor handling in the dying stages as they succumbed 16-12 on the siren.

Ghosts leader Malcolm Scott was left dejected after the siren but said he took nothing away from the effort of his players in the grnad final.

"I am very gutted," Scott said. "I think we were pretty unlucky to miss out on that one in the end, there were a few unlucky calls that didn't go our way but there is not much we can do about that now.

"It is not a fun way to lose it either. It was pretty gutwrenching. Especially after we put in all that effort this season to be minor premiers to come down to that final minute it was heartbreaking."

LEAGUE TAG: The Coffs Harbour Comets have claimed victory in the inaugural League Tag competition, defeating the South Grafton Rebels 10-4.

The Comets scored two first half tries through Sharon McGrady and Vakaya Hart, and while the Rebels mounted a late comeback to score through Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey on her 18th birthday it proved to be too little, too late.

Coffs Comets League Tag team celebrates their grand final win.

McGrady was named player of the match, and said it was an indescribable feeling claiming the first League Tag grand final win.

"We completed our sets and got to our kicks and that was all we were trying to do," she said.

"We did what we planned and that got us the win."