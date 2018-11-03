Menu
AT THE SCENE: Police have cordoned off Howard St between Ferry and Alfred Sts to comb the scene for evidence and interview witnesses.
ROLLING COVERAGE: Forensic detectives comb scene of murder

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Nov 2018 11:05 AM

FORENSIC detectives are combing the scene where a woman was found dead outside a motel in Maryborough this morning.

The forensic scene was set up after police officers were called to a disturbance before finding the woman outside the motel.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers from the forensic investigation unit are taking photos of the scene and interviewing people outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St.

Howard St between Ferry and Alfred Sts is currently blocked off by police tape.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who were travelling in the area shortly before 5am this morning or who observed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact them.

Police are expected to be holding a press conference shortly. 

More details, video and photos from the scene here

