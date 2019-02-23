ROLLING COVERAGE: Day three at the Australian Ladies Classic

YOU BEAUTY: Madelene Sagstrom smiles after making a putt on the sixth hole on day three of the 2019 Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic.

UPDATE: Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom has taken the lead at Bonville, with the 26-year-old managing a birdie on holes 9, 11 and 14 to overtake former leader and group member Marianne Skarpnord.

Sagstrom currently sits at 6-under par.

Skarpnord registered bogeys on holes 13 and 15 which has put her back in a tie for second with Australia's Hannah Green on 5-under par.

After a double bogey on the first hole Green has shot four birdies thus far during her third round.

Green's playing partners Doey Choi and Nuria Iturrios are tied for fourth on 4-under.

EARLIER: Competition is fierce on day three at the Bonville Golf Resort for the Australian Ladies Classic, with a Norwegian making her move and a smiling Spaniard lurking.

Spain's Nuria Iturrios began the day 8-under for the tournament, but has begun day three shakily and has fallen back to to 4-under after a run of early bogeys.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord on the other hand has caught fire on day three, and is currently 5-under for the day after 11 holes. Skarpnord is now also the tournament leader at 7-under.

Australian young guns Doey Choi and Hannah Green are also still in the mix, sitting at 5-under and 4-under respectively.

For a live leaderboard click here.