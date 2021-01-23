ROLL UP, ROLL UP: Giant sushi coming to Coffs Harbour

This Sunday Miyachi's Sushi will be rolling the longest sushi roll on the Mid North Coast.

This Sunday Miyachi's Sushi will be rolling the longest sushi roll on the Mid North Coast.

With all the happenings of the past year there is nothing like an oversized sushi roll to liven up the mood – and that is exactly what’s on offer this weekend.

On Sunday, Miyachi’s Sushi is boldly going where no sushi stall has gone before, hoping to make the longest sushi roll on the Mid North Coast.

Harbourside Markets stall holder and sushi-chef Yukari Miyachi had the idea to create the giant roll to celebrate the resilience of the community after a tough 2020, especially for those in small businesses.

https://fb.me/e/86UPSULkO Let’s do 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👍Making a Biggest sushi roll on mid north coast !! We had 2020... Posted by Miyachi's sushi めし屋 on Thursday, January 14, 2021

From 10am the team at Miyachi’s Sushi will be rolling several feet of seaweed, rice, fresh fish and vegetables into the mother of all sushi rolls to be shared with the market’s visitors.

The event is sure to be a lot of fun so grab the family, bring your favourite soy sauce and watch the team in action this Sunday January 24 at the Harbourside Markets next to the Coffs Harbour Jetty.