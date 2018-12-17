'Rogue wave' devastates Woolgoolga's finals charge

FLYING THE FLAG: Woolgoolga's surfboat crews at Dee Why Beach in Sydney.

WATER SPORTS: Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club's surfboat crews have returned from an eventful round two of the Ocean Thunder series in Sydney.

The club's women's team made the final in round one, but crew member Meg Matthews-Frederick said bad luck cruelled their chances of making the big dance in the second instalment of the competition.

"We made it to the qualifying finals this time which was good considering we were missing one of our members (Kathryn White),” she said.

"But in the qualifying finals we were hit by a rogue wave and we all went for a swim.

"That was a bit unfortunate but that's the way it goes.”

Matthews-Frederick said the team was on track to qualify for the semi-finals had they not been smashed by the wave.

She said now it's about moving on from the disappointment quickly and focusing on the remainder of the series.

"Ideally we would love to get a medal but just making it to the final again would be great.”

The men improved on their round one performance, just missing out on the qualifying finals.

The third round of the series is on January 13.