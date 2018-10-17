Rogue rooster ruffling feathers in Jackwood Grove

It's a case of cock-a-doodle who owns this rooster as the feisty fowl continues to cause havoc in Boambee East.

For the past month he has been crowing his heart out at 5am, waking households along Jackwood Grove.

Neva Niland is one of those fed up with the early morning mobilisation along her previously peaceful street.

"I was away on holidays and returned home on Sunday October 14 to find the rooster in front of my house. I went to my neighbour and she said he'd been around for a week.

"He wakes the whole family. My neighbour said he's woken them every single morning since he arrived."

Ms Niland has spoken to many of her neighbours and they're all fed up with the disruption.

In desperation she rang Coffs Harbour City Council and was told it's not something their rangers deal with, unless they know the owner, and was given the numbers for WIRES and the RSPCA.

"WIRES advised they only deal with native birds. The woman at the RSPCA said she was the only one in the office, and couldn't come out to catch it, but if we could catch it and bring it in, they could try to re-home it."

Her neighbours have tried to catch the bird but so far he has proven elusive.

"But we are going to try again as my neighbour has found somebody willing to take him in."

A council representative has advised that: 'if the rooster is trespassing onto other people's property it is considered a roaming animal and the property-owner is entitled to seize it. If they know the owner they would need to notify them otherwise, if the owner is unknown, they can re-home it or take it to the RSPCA.'

Council has published a fact sheet on their website reminding residents:

'Hens do not need roosters to lay eggs. Roosters mean chicks, so what are you going to do with them? Roosters can also be aggressive and attack people and they crow at all hours of the day and night. Crowing roosters will lead to neighbourhood complaints.'