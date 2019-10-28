Rodeo sparks outrage after bull death

A BULL had to be put down at the Royal Hobart Show on Friday evening after its hind leg was injured in a rodeo, sparking outrage from animal welfare advocates.

MC Rodeo Company held a rodeo at the annual agricultural event, CEO Mick Wyllie saying the "freak accident" was a rare occurrence.

He said the three-year-old bucking bull had landed awkwardly after a jump - once the rider had dismounted - and broke its rear leg.

"The vet immediately gave him pain relief and sedation and we have an ambulance on site that we lay the bull into," Mr Wyllie said.

"Then the assessment was made and unfortunately the bull did have to be euthanized.

"I have been in the industry for over 10 years and this would be the first time I've seen a bull with a broken leg."

Brightside Farm Sanctuary founder Emma Haswell posted a video she had been sent by an onlooker to the organisation's Facebook page, which sparked many concerned reactions.

Ms Haswell said this is an incident she has seen occur time and time again.

"It makes me feel very distressed and disgusted, I've seen it so many times," Ms Haswell said.

"The cruelty I have seen at rodeos is so bad, and people who don't have any empathy for animals go watch and then they defend it.

"It's mind blowing how cruel it is."

Mr Wyllie said rodeo usually has a very minimal amount of injury attached to it.

"There is no animal cruelty attached to the rodeos, we have a very strict code of conduct that we adhere to," he said.

"We love these animals and these bulls would get a longer lifespan than normal beef production bulls."

The Royal Agricultural Society of Tasmania has said it will assess if protocols need to be reviewed and will do so if necessary.

"All animals attending the Show for judging and exhibition are subject to strict protocols covering their health, comfort, catering, and wellbeing," Mr Gadd said.

"One of these protocols stipulates that the rodeo is attended by a veterinary officer in case of injury.

"We understand that in this incident the vet was on hand and took immediate steps to sedate the animal to ease any suffering."

Mr Gadd said the RAST will be in contact with the rodeo organisers to assess the situation and act accordingly.

First National Real Estate who sponsored the event has said it will immediately begin an investigation into how the incident occurred.

"We do not condone or promote any activity that places animals in any danger," CEO Ray Ellis said.

"Our sponsorship was designed to showcase for city families, the beauty of our rural community.

"Our investigation will be thorough and intensive. We are horrified that the organisers would let this happen."

Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Government sees animal welfare as a high priority.

"As the Minister for Primary Industies in the first four years of the Hodgman government, we improved animal welfare and also strengthened the penalties that apply to animal cruelty, and so we take the issue of animal welfare extremely seriously," Mr Rockliff said.

"In terms of the actual incident, I will have to refer to officers within the Department to see exactly what happened there."