Rocky needs a new home

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

HE'S high energy, friendly and looking for an active family to settle in with.

Rocky is almost two years old, a desexed male staffordshire bull terrier mixed breed at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

He socialises well with other dogs but can be over the top at times and is more suited to a family without another dog and requires consistent training to become a balanced dog.

Rocky needs to be exercised daily and given rules and boundaries.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

ID: 409322

