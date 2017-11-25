Rocking their way into the music world

THEY started off as two friends going to school, surfing and jamming together. Now they're wanted in various hotels and events across the Coffs Coast for their music talent.

At the incredible ages of 13 and 15, Banjo Hayes and Harry Peterson from the northern beaches formed their band The Fingers and are on the start of a bright journey into the world of music.

Creating and performing their own songs, the boys got their break at the Seaview Tavern's Coastal Sounds competition that finished up earlier this month.

Up against nine other bands, The Fingers took out people's choice award and were awarded $1000.

Winning the award is only the beginning of their journey. Later this year they will record their first single after being selected by a local sound producer from Grafton.

Harry's father, Steve Peterson, described their sound as "indie surf rock” and said they already had 10original songs.

"I think that's what got people really hooked - they play their own songs,” Steve said.

"When they were in the competition, people who had never even heard their music before started singing along.”

Steve said the prizemoney the boys received would be used to purchase a PA system for future gigs.

With the journey only just getting started, Harry and Banjo have been selected among the 25 privileged students from across Australia to participate in the Griffith University's Rock School.

Keep your eye out for TheFingers as they climb their way onto the music scene.